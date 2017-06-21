LCR Honda tie down Crutchlow

LCR have agreed a two-year extension to their association with Honda and a new contract for Cal Crutchlow.

Cal Crutchlow has committed his future to the LCR Honda MotoGP team by signing a new two-year contract.

Crutchlow provided LCR Honda with their first victories in the premier class last season, winning in the Czech Republic and Australia on his way to a seventh-place finish in the championship.

"We have worked extremely hard over the last three seasons together and I am positive that we will enjoy more great results together," said the Briton after his new deal was announced.

The independent LCR outfit have also extended their association with the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) by a further two years.

Team principal Lucio Cecchinello added: "Cal is undoubtedly one of the most competitive and talented riders in MotoGP, and thanks to HRC's support, we are honoured to work with him again for the next two years.

"Cal gave us our first ever victory in the premier class of MotoGP and further important results. I want to thank all those who worked and supported this project so far, first and foremost HRC."

