NASCAR at Dover: Vegas odds, key stats, prediction, sleepers, fantasy drivers to watch

Betting favorites and fantasy sleepers for Sunday's AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway.

by Omnisport Preview 01 Jun 2017, 10:57 IST

Cup Series race at Dover

There is no other track in NASCAR quite like Dover International Speedway. The one-mile concrete track in Delaware has high banks and multiple grooves similar to Bristol's half-mile layout but with high-banked straightaways.

If Jimmie Johnson wins Sunday, he will join Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip as the only three Cup Series drivers to win 11 or more races at a single track. He also claims the series-best driver rating (118.3) and average running position (7.8) at the Monster Mile.

Kyle Busch, our pick to win, is also on the verge of history. He needs to lead 59 laps to become the 11th Cup Series driver to lead 13,000 or more laps in his career. Busch led 102 laps in a runner-up showing at Dover last fall and is starting to heat up by finishing second (Charlotte), fifth (Kansas) and third (Talladega) in his last three races with at least 48 laps in each race.

Martin Truex Jr. leads the Cup Series in average running position (7.3), driver rating (113.3), fastest laps run (403) and laps led (769). He also won at Dover last fall.

It's no surprise the trio of veterans are among the favorites to win Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1).

What are the Las Vegas odds for the NASCAR race at Dover?

Here are the race odds according to Sportsbook.ag:

Kevin Harvick, 11-2

Kyle Busch, 11-2

Jimmie Johnson, 6-1

Martin Truex Jr., 7-1

Kyle Larson, 7-1

Brad Keselowski, 15-2

Chase Elliott, 10-1

Matt Kenseth, 10-1

Joey Logano, 14-1

Denny Hamlin, 20-1

Clint Bowyer, 30-1

Erik Jones, 30-1

Kurt Busch, 30-1

Ryan Blaney, 35-1

Jamie McMurray, 45-1

Dale Earnhardt Jr., 60-1

Daniel Suarez, 65-1

Austin Dillon, 80-1

Kasey Kahne, 80-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 80-1

Ryan Newman, 80-1

Who are the sleepers to win the NASCAR race at Dover?

Daniel Suarez has never drove in a Cup Series race at Dover but he does have an Xfinity Series win under his belt at the Monster Mile and is taking over the No. 19 car from a driver known for his prowess on concrete — Carl Edwards. Suarez has finished in the top 12 in three of his last four races this season and should be near the front on Sunday.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who already has a win this season, has an average finish of 10.4 in nine career starts at the other concrete short track of Bristol. He's also has also shown great value at Dover, where he finished eighth in 2015.

Clint Bowyer finished second at Bristol earlier this season and was 12th at the AAA 400 Drive for Autism a year ago with the underfunded HScott Motorsports. Bowyer has shown great speed with Stewart-Haas Racing and owns the sixth-best average finish at Dover among active drivers (12.4).

Which drivers are best for fantasy NASCAR in Dover?

Matt Kenseth's price has dropped as he currently is outside of the playoff standings but he should be considered a top option on Sunday. He is a three-time winner at Dover and has finished seventh or better in six of his last seven starts. Kenseth also finished fourth earlier this season at Bristol.

Ryan Newman can also save you salary at a track he's won three times at. The No. 31 driver won at a flatter one-mile track (Phoenix) this year and has the third-best fastest laps run at Dover among active drivers.

Paul Menard scored 39 DraftKings fantasy points at Bristol earlier this season and at $6,400 has plenty of upside at Dover where he's finished eighth and 11th at the past two spring races.