Vinales puts down a marker as Lorenzo endures dismal day

After struggles in Italy and Barcelona, Movistar Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales means business ahead of the Dutch TT in Assen.

by Omnisport News 23 Jun 2017, 19:44 IST

Movistar Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales

Maverick Vinales made a statement in the race for the MotoGP title ahead of the Dutch TT in Assen as Jorge Lorenzo endured a dismal day of free practice.

Danilo Petrucci (Pramac Racing) went fastest in the opening session but it was championship leader Vinales who set the fastest time of the day in FP2, clocking a time of one minute and 33.130 seconds.

The Movistar Yamaha rider will hope to build on his performance having finished 10th in Barcelona to see his lead at the top of the riders' standings cut to seven points by Andrea Dovizioso, the winner of the last two grands prix.

Ducati rider Lorenzo slid out early on in FP1 in the Netherlands, the session quickly red flagged as Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha) also fell to the deck.

It is believed an oil leak from Dovizioso's bike resulted in the falls of Lorenzo and Folger, who were 14th and second fastest respectively.

Cal Crutchlow signed a two-year contract with LCR Honda this week and came behind reigning champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) and Dovizioso in fifth, with Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) sixth.