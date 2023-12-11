Josh Jacobs injury update: Latest on Raiders RB for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Josh Jacobs hasn't been quite as dominant this year in fantasy football as he was last season when he led the entire in NFL in rushing yards. He still ranks as the overall RB12 in fantasy points per game this season, making him a low-end RB1 or high-end RB2 on most fantasy rosters. He has also finished among the top 10 players in his position five times in 12 games this year.

In his most recent game, Jacobs unfortunately injured his knee and was unable to return. This potentially puts his Week 15 availability in jeopardy, especially considering he will have less time to recover with his next game coming on Thursday Night Football.

Josh Jacobs injury update

During the fourth quarter of the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 14 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Josh Jacobs exited early with a knee injury. With their next game coming on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, a decision on his status will need to come quicker than usual.

Josina Anderson recently provided an update on the situation from her personal X account:

"I'm told that the Raiders aren't currently planning to bring in another free agent RB, nor elevate one from the practice squad."

The Raiders' reported plan not to add another running back to their roster likely means one of two things. Either they are expecting Jacobs to play in Week 15, or they are comfortable with their current depth if he can't play. His practice activity and listing on the injury report this week will give a better idea on where he stands for TNF.

What happened to Josh Jacobs?

During the fourth quarter of the Raiders' brutal 3-0 loss against the Vikings in Week 14, Jacobs injured his knee during a rushing attempt in the fourth quarter. He was initially listed as questionable to return, but after being examined by the medical staff, he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Prior to exiting, Jacobs totaled 15 touches for 50 scrimmage yards in a game where neither team could get anything going offensively. He will have an opportunity at a better performance in Week 15 against the Chargers' weak defense. However, he will need to overcome a short week as he tries to bounce back from his knee injury.

When will Josh Jacobs return?

The Raiders' next game being on Thursday Night Football will make it more challenging for Jacobs to recover from his knee injury in time to play. He has not been ruled out, at least not yet, so he should be considered questionable for now.

Josina Anderson's update on them not adding another running back to the active roster provides optimism for his availability. However, an official decision should come closer to kickoff.

If he is unable to play, Zamir White is likely to be named the starter, with Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden in the mix as well. The Chargers' defense has severely struggled this season, so if Jacobs is able to play, he could be in for a big game.