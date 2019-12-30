Under-pressure Jason Garrett due to meet with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett

Jason Garrett looks set to find out his Dallas Cowboys future on Monday when he meets with the team's owner Jerry Jones.

Speculation over Garrett's position has been rife after the Cowboys – who beat the Washington Redskins on Sunday – missed out on the playoffs with an 8-8 record for 2019.

Garrett has been in charge since 2010, but NFL sources have claimed the Cowboys will dismiss their head coach following their failure to qualify for the postseason.

Speaking on 105.3 The FAN on Monday, Garrett confirmed he will be meeting with the Jones family on Monday, after he has held a team meeting.

"I don't know, I don't know," Garrett, whose contract expires on January 14, said when asked about his immediate future with the franchise.

"We're going to go in this morning, our guys have extra physical. So we're going to go in and talk to the players, we have a team meeting at 12 noon, and then I'm scheduled to visit after that. We'll have a good visit and see what's next."

"Absolutely," he added when asked if he wanted to continue as the Cowboys' coach.

The Cowboys finished second in the NFC East this season and risk losing as many as 26 players, including quarterback Dak Prescott, to unrestricted free agency.