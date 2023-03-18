Pokemon GO Slowpoke Community Day: All Timed Research and Field Research tasks and rewards

March 2023's Community Day in Pokemon GO will see a double bonanza with both Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke set to spawn far more frequently in the wild. This highly anticipated occasion will be accompanied by a plethora of event bonuses, extra raid battles, event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research for trainers to enjoy.

The Slowpoke Community Day introduces an event-exclusive ticketed Special Research, titled Field Notes: Slow and Slower. Trainers can purchase tickets for the same at a price $1 (or its equivalent in the player's local currency) from the Pokemon GO shop to avail of the Community Day Special Research story.

This article jots down all the available information for this month's Community Day Timed Research and Field Research tasks and rewards that players will be able to complete and obtain.

All about the event-exclusive Timed Research and Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO Slowpoke Community Day

The Slowpoke Community Day is slated to be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, with the event slowly coming online all around the world. It will commence at 2:00 pm local time and conclude at 5:00 pm local time, giving trainers across the world three hours to catch as many Slowpokes as they can.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Both Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke, the Dopey Pokémon, will make an appearance during



Learn more about this double feature: Am I seeing double?!Both Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke, the Dopey Pokémon, will make an appearance during #PokemonGOCommunityDay on March 18, 2023!Learn more about this double feature: pokemongolive.com/post/community… Am I seeing double?!Both Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke, the Dopey Pokémon, will make an appearance during #PokemonGOCommunityDay on March 18, 2023!Learn more about this double feature: pokemongolive.com/post/community… https://t.co/7F9T1FysIG

Next up, the event-exclusive Timed Research will be available to players from 2:00 pm local time to 10:00 pm local time. The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 1x King's Rock

Catch 5 Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke - 1x King's Rock

Make 5 Nice Throws - 1x King's Rock

Rewards: 1x King's Rock

Furthermore, the March 2023 Pokemon GO Community Day will bring an event-exclusive Field Research task with a bevy of potential item drops that players can obtain:

Catch 3 Slowpoke - Slowpoke encounter, Galarian Slowpoke encounter, or 5x Great Ball, or 1x Golden Razz Berry, or 2x Ultra Ball, or 2x Pinap Berry, or 500 Stardust

As mentioned above, players will be able to engage in an event-exclusive Special Research story. Additionally, Niantic has added Slowpoke-themed avatar items and stickers to the in-game shop that players can obtain.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



pokemongolive.com/post/community… #PokemonGOCommunityDay is right around the corner! How will you and your community spend it? Let us know below #PokemonGOCommunityDay is right around the corner! How will you and your community spend it? Let us know below 👇pokemongolive.com/post/community… https://t.co/Pi7nuEbPCI

The Slowpoke Hat and Slowpoke Tail Shirt will be made available as the event comes online. Furthermore, Pokemon GO trainers will be able to get their hands on event-themed stickers by interacting with PokeStop disks, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop.

Additionally, players can encounter Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke in Four-Star Raid Battles from 5:00 pm local time to 10:00 pm local time. It should be mentioned that these battles will only be in-person and cannot be joined with Remote Raid Passes.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Evolve Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke on



pokemongolive.com/post/community… Make sure you don’t get washed away!Evolve Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke on #PokemonGOCommunityDay to get a Slowking, Slowbro, or one of their Galarian counterparts that knows the Charged Attack Surf! Make sure you don’t get washed away!Evolve Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke on #PokemonGOCommunityDay to get a Slowking, Slowbro, or one of their Galarian counterparts that knows the Charged Attack Surf!pokemongolive.com/post/community… https://t.co/BEhqn7Rlui

Once they have successfully completed this raid, trainers will encounter Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke at an increased frequency in the wild around that particular gym. This boost will remain active for a duration of 30 minutes, with lucky players having a chance to catch Shiny Slowpoke and Shiny Galarian Slowpoke.

Poll : 0 votes