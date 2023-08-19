Pokemon Scarlet and Violet A Show of Supporters Tera Raid Battle: All Hatterene, Blissey, and Grimmsnarl moves

In preparation for the upcoming Mighty Mewtwo Tera Raid Battles, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers can now participate in the A Show of Supporters Tera Raid Battle event. The occasion marks Hatterene, Blissey, and Grimmnsnarl appearing as 5-star Tera Raid bosses. Taking these creatures down will require strategic planning, and a list of their available moves will surely help.

A Show of Supporters Tera Raid Battle event began on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will continue until Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. The hotly anticipated Mighty Mewtwo 7-star Tera Raid Battle event will begin on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 12 am UTC and conclude on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

All Hatterene, Blissey, and Grimmsnarl moves for A Show of Supporters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A Show of Supporters event is online (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)

The available details for Hatterene, Blissey, and Grimmsnarl 5-star Tera Raid Battles during A Show of Supporters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including moves, are as follows:

Hatterene

Level - Lv. 75

Star Level - 5

Shiny chance - Can appear

Tera Type - Random

Hidden Ability - Magic Bounce (Can appear)

(Can appear) Moves - Mystical Fire, Psychic, Disarming Voice, Dark Pulse

Additional Moves - Psychic Terrain, Calm Mind

Grimmsnarl

Level - Lv. 75

Star Level - 5

Shiny chance - Can appear

Tera Type - Random

Hidden Ability - Pickpocket (Can appear)

(Can appear) Moves - Spirit Break, Light Screen, False Surrender, Play Rough

Additional Moves - Reflect, Bulk Up

Blissey

Level - Lv. 75

Star Level - 5

Shiny chance - Can appear

Tera Type - Random

Hidden Ability - Healer (Can appear)

(Can appear) Moves - Heal Pulse, Last Resort, Soft-Boiled, Seismic Toss

While our A Show of Supporters item drop guide covers everything trainers can get from the three Tera Raid Battles, the major highlights, according to the official announcement, are as follows:

Hatterene, Grimmsnarl

TM015 - Struggle Bug

TM030 - Snarl

TM074 - Reflect

TM075 - Light Screen

Iron

Zinc

HP Up

Blissey

Tera Shards

EXP. Candies

As usual with these events, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers must download the latest version of the Poke Portal News on their devices to participate in the ongoing 5-star Tera Raid Battles. The update can take place automatically, or players can do so themselves (X menu > Poke Portal > Mystery Gift > Check Poke Portal News).

Trainers will also need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to band together with other players over the internet while battling these Tera Raid bosses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Expand Tweet

A Show of Supporters is an excellent event for trainers to sharpen their battle skills and catch some competent pocket monsters in preparation for the Mighty Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle.

The Pokemon Company has also provided players with a free Mew code to get their hands on the unique pocket monsters in Paldea with a random Tera Type. Trainers can use the same against Mewtwo to get an added boost.