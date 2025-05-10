Forsaken Two Time rework guide

Forsaken includes a large roster of characters segregated to fit the mold of Survivor or Killer. Two Time is a Survivor character whose only ability before the rework was to revive after being downed. With the update on April 27, 2025, the character received a complete renewal to modernize their kit. The renewed Two Time was given a new set of passive abilities, along with a new stat line that changed their game plan entirely.

Here’s everything you need to know about the brand-new Two Time rework in Forsaken.

An overview of the Two Time rework in Forsaken

Two Time's reworked abilities (Image via Roblox)

Two Time, upon initial release, had just one passive ability: Undying Devotion, which let them revive after taking fatal damage. The rebirth gave them 40 health back and a temporary speed boost.

At the same time, they received a Weakness debuff for 12 seconds, after which it was cleansed and their stamina was restored. This revive was conditional; it would not activate if they were the last person standing.

On April 27, 2025, the character was renewed fully, granting them four passives that make them more viable in the current environment of the game. These abilities preserve their original design philosophy while ensuring they have a fighting chance against the new Killer archetypes. With the rework, their stats are as follows:

Health: 80

80 Regular speed: 12

12 Sprinting speed: 24

24 Stamina: 100

100 Stamina loss per second: 10

10 Stamina gain per second: 20

The character can be unlocked for 500 Cash, which is the standard for most Survivors in the game.

Renewed abilities for Two Time

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a complete overview of the four new abilities that replaced Two Time’s Undying Devotion passive:

Oblation: Filling up the revive bar on the right side of the screen grants Two Time a revive. The bar can be filled by dealing damage to the killer. When revived, their HP is reduced to 40, they regain 40 stamina, and their status effects are cleansed. Additionally, they are invincible for two seconds and receive the Speed II and Weakness V effects for six and 12 seconds, respectively.

Filling up the revive bar on the right side of the screen grants Two Time a revive. The bar can be filled by dealing damage to the killer. When revived, their HP is reduced to 40, they regain 40 stamina, and their status effects are cleansed. Additionally, they are invincible for two seconds and receive the Speed II and Weakness V effects for six and 12 seconds, respectively. Sacrificial Dagger: A quick dagger thrust that deals 25 damage. Applies Resistance III for 0.7 seconds, heals Two Time for 10. Backstabs do an additional 10 damage, stun the Killer, and grant an additional 10-point heal to the Survivor.

A quick dagger thrust that deals 25 damage. Applies Resistance III for 0.7 seconds, heals Two Time for 10. Backstabs do an additional 10 damage, stun the Killer, and grant an additional 10-point heal to the Survivor. Crouch: Allows Two Time to crouch for up to 15 seconds. Silences their footsteps and applies Undetectable I and Invisibility III for 15 seconds at most. Effects are removed when the ability is deactivated.

Allows Two Time to crouch for up to 15 seconds. Silences their footsteps and applies Undetectable I and Invisibility III for 15 seconds at most. Effects are removed when the ability is deactivated. Ritual: Allows Two Time to preemptively place their respawn location, provided they are downed with a full Oblation bar.

