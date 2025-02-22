Fisch Mariana's Veil update patch notes

The Mariana's Veil update in Fisch has introduced a plethora of new features for players to enjoy. This includes new locations, bestiaries, fishing rods, and so much more. In short, the entire update is stacked up with rewarding items and you must grab them at the earliest.

To help you learn about the latest features added with the Mariana's Veil update, here are the official patch notes. If interested, you can also scroll down to learn more about the update in our overview section.

Patch notes for Mariana's Veil update in Fisch

Talk to Dr. Glimmerfin and begin your journey deep underground!

Explore all trenches of Mariana's Veil

Unlock and Upgrade your Suit & Submarine!

Complete all 5 New Bestiaries!

5 New Rods

New Cosmetic Crate!

Glimmerfin's lab construction is near complete...?

VERY rare fish with cutscenes?

Something is happening deep in the depths... Defeat him and unlock the bestiary...

New Bundle

New Skins

New Bobbers

New Limited Boat

An overview of the Mariana's Veil update in Fisch

The Mariana's Veil update has introduced a major change in this Roblox title by adding the underwater location. To be specific, the Mariana's Veil consists of five sublocations and they include Volcanic Vents, Challenger's Deep, Abyssal Zenith, Calm Zone, and Veil of the Forsaken.

Each of these five areas features its own bestiaries and completing them will reward you with a decent amount of credits and XP.

The Submarine Depot near Roslit Bay (Image via Roblox)

It should be noted that every sublocation in the Mariana's Veil is found deep under the ocean. So to reach there, you must construct a Submarine by interacting with Dr Glimmerfin. The Submarine can be constructed at the Submarine Depot, which is located on the northwestern side of Roslit Bay. If you have a GPS device, you can find this area on the coordinates XYZ: -1305, 130, 310.

Remember, all the sublocations are reached as you go further down under the ocean. To reach the respective areas, you will have to upgrade the Submarine with certain pieces of equipment. Failing to upgrade the Submarine will destroy it as you reach new depths. For your reference, we have mentioned all the Submarine upgrades below.

Location Upgrade Required Items Volcanic Vents Heat Upgrade -Inferno Hide

-Blisterback Blenny

-Infernal Iguanafish Challenger's Deep Ice Upgrade -Cryoskin

-Polar Prowler Abyssal Zenith Deep Upgrade -Abyssal Bearded Seadevil -Voidglow Ghostfish

To reach the Calm Zone and Veil of the Forsaken areas, which are located beneath Abyssal Zenith, you won't need the Submarine. The final area in Mariana's Veil, otherwise known as the Veil of the Forsaken, is where you can start the Scylla boss fight.

The Veil of the Forsaken area (Image via Roblox)

Apart from all this, you can buy five new fishing rods from each of the five sublocations in Mariana's Veil in Fisch. You can check below to learn the price and location of all the fishing rods.

Volcanic Rod

Found in the Volcanic Vents (XYZ: -3180, -2035, 4020)

Purchase it for 300,000 C$

Challenger's Rod

Found in the Challenger's Deep (XYZ: 740, -3355, -1530)

Purchase it for 2,500,000 C$

Rod Of The Zenith

Found in the Abyssal Zenith (XYZ: -13625, -11035, 355)

Purchase it for 10,000,000 C$

Ethereal Prism Rod

Found in the Calm Zone (XYZ: -4360, -11175, 3715)

Purchase it for 15,000,000 C$

Leviathan's Fang Rod

Found in the Veil of the Forsaken (XYZ: -2300, -11190, 7140)

Purchase it for 1,000,000 C$

Overall, there are a bunch of new features that are both difficult to get and rewarding.

FAQs

How do I build the Submarine in Fisch?

You can build the Submarine by interacting with Dr Glimmerfin in the Submarine Depot.

What are the items needed to build the Submarine in Fisch?

Building the Submarine requires a Window, Submarine Top, Side Fins, Metal Panels, and Back Fins.

Where is Scylla in Fisch?

You can find Scylla in the Veil of the Forsaken, the bottom-most area in the Mariana's Veil.

