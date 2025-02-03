  • home icon
Sonic Speed Simulator Season 5 Pass: Rewards and premium pass price

Sonic Speed Simulator
This article will list all the rewards you can get from Sonic Speed Simulator Season 5 Pass (Image via Roblox)

Sonic Speed Simulator's latest update has brought the brand-new Season 5 to the game with new events, rewards, and a season pass. Similar to previous iterations, players have two options: a free pass and a paid premium version that gives extra rewards if you spend some Robux.

This article will offer the complete list of rewards you can get from both the free and premium season passes and discuss the latter's cost.

Complete details about the Sonic Speed Simulator Season 5 Pass

The Season 5 Pass has 30 tiers (Image via Roblox)
The Season 5 Pass has 30 tiers (Image via Roblox)

The Season 5 Pass comprises 30 tiers that you must complete to get all the rewards. Unfortunately, the free version doesn't offer rewards at each tier, making the premium version slightly more lucrative. If you have some spare change lying around, you can spend 799 Robux to get the Premium season pass.

also-read-trending Trending

Below is the complete list of rewards for both pass versions and each tier.

TierFreePremium
1Riders Chao4x Riders Chao
2N/A5x Pilot Chao
3Yello Star Trail3x Yellow Star Trail
4N/A
Collector’s Editon Blue Star Hoverboard
5Flame Lance HoverboardRiders Tail
6Snowboarder Chao4x Snowboarder Chao
7N/A5x Techno Chao
8Laser Trail3x Laser Trail
9N/AStarride Hoverboard
10Flame Lance ZGRiders Kuckles
11Fire Ninja Chao4x Fire Ninja Chao
12N/A5x Business Chao
13Daisy Petal Trail3x Daily Petal Trail
14N/ARengoku Hoverboard
15Riders BlazeGold Style Jet
16Cyber Omochao4x Cyber Omochao
17N/A5x Vampire Shadow Chao
18Cream Blur Trail3x Cream Blue Trail
19N/AVampire Bite Hoverboard
20Smile HoverboardRiders Rogue
21Midas Chao4x Midas Chao
22N/A5x Yellow Hoodie Chao
23Cyan Static Trail3x Cyan Static Trail
24N/AGolden Midas Hoverboard
25Psychic Wave HoverboardSummer Storm
26Red Shadow Omochao4x Red Shadow Omochao
27N/A5x Moon Chao
28Psychokinesis Trail3x Psychokinesis Trail
29N/AGold Shoot Hoverboard
30Riders SilverDarkness Riders Shadow

How to raise your tier in the season pass

You can try completing the challenges to get more tickets (Image via Roblox)
You can try completing the challenges to get more tickets (Image via Roblox)

To raise your tier in the season pass, keep playing the game or just focus on the Fastpass Challenges. To check them out, simply click on the Season 5 icon on the right side of the screen and then on the "Open Challenges" option.

You will notice that there are different challenges for each map, and to gain more tasks, you must unlock all the maps. This can happen over time as you earn coins and unlock more locations. You must also participate in races to earn tickets, which will help you raise your level.

You can join races to get tickets and raise your level (Image via Roblox)
You can join races to get tickets and raise your level (Image via Roblox)

The new season has brought various events that require you to race, making it easier to complete the pass as well.

To join a race without wandering around the map, all you need to do is click on the Race icon on the right side of the screen. This will open a new window with different races that you can currently join. The higher you place on the leaderboard, the more tickets you obtain after the race. Hence, we recommend practicing and joining as many times as you can to increase your chances.

FAQs about Sonic Speed Simulator

How many tiers are in Sonic Speed Simulator Season 5 Pass?

The Season 5 Pass has 30 tiers.

How much does the Sonic Speed Simulator Premium Season 5 Pass cost?

The Premium version of the season pass costs 799 Robux.

Do free-to-play players get 30 rewards from the Sonic Speed Simulator Season 5 Pass?

No, only premium players get 30 rewards from the pass.

