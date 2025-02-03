Sonic Speed Simulator Season 5 Pass: Rewards and premium pass price

Sonic Speed Simulator's latest update has brought the brand-new Season 5 to the game with new events, rewards, and a season pass. Similar to previous iterations, players have two options: a free pass and a paid premium version that gives extra rewards if you spend some Robux.

This article will offer the complete list of rewards you can get from both the free and premium season passes and discuss the latter's cost.

Complete details about the Sonic Speed Simulator Season 5 Pass

The Season 5 Pass has 30 tiers (Image via Roblox)

The Season 5 Pass comprises 30 tiers that you must complete to get all the rewards. Unfortunately, the free version doesn't offer rewards at each tier, making the premium version slightly more lucrative. If you have some spare change lying around, you can spend 799 Robux to get the Premium season pass.

Trending

Below is the complete list of rewards for both pass versions and each tier.

Tier Free Premium 1 Riders Chao 4x Riders Chao 2 N/A 5x Pilot Chao 3 Yello Star Trail 3x Yellow Star Trail 4 N/A Collector’s Editon Blue Star Hoverboard 5 Flame Lance Hoverboard Riders Tail 6 Snowboarder Chao 4x Snowboarder Chao 7 N/A 5x Techno Chao 8 Laser Trail 3x Laser Trail 9 N/A Starride Hoverboard 10 Flame Lance ZG Riders Kuckles 11 Fire Ninja Chao 4x Fire Ninja Chao 12 N/A 5x Business Chao 13 Daisy Petal Trail 3x Daily Petal Trail 14 N/A Rengoku Hoverboard 15 Riders Blaze Gold Style Jet 16 Cyber Omochao 4x Cyber Omochao 17 N/A 5x Vampire Shadow Chao 18 Cream Blur Trail 3x Cream Blue Trail 19 N/A Vampire Bite Hoverboard 20 Smile Hoverboard Riders Rogue 21 Midas Chao 4x Midas Chao 22 N/A 5x Yellow Hoodie Chao 23 Cyan Static Trail 3x Cyan Static Trail 24 N/A Golden Midas Hoverboard 25 Psychic Wave Hoverboard Summer Storm 26 Red Shadow Omochao 4x Red Shadow Omochao 27 N/A 5x Moon Chao 28 Psychokinesis Trail 3x Psychokinesis Trail 29 N/A Gold Shoot Hoverboard 30 Riders Silver Darkness Riders Shadow

Also check: How to unlock Knuckles in Sonic Speed Simulator

How to raise your tier in the season pass

You can try completing the challenges to get more tickets (Image via Roblox)

To raise your tier in the season pass, keep playing the game or just focus on the Fastpass Challenges. To check them out, simply click on the Season 5 icon on the right side of the screen and then on the "Open Challenges" option.

You will notice that there are different challenges for each map, and to gain more tasks, you must unlock all the maps. This can happen over time as you earn coins and unlock more locations. You must also participate in races to earn tickets, which will help you raise your level.

You can join races to get tickets and raise your level (Image via Roblox)

The new season has brought various events that require you to race, making it easier to complete the pass as well.

To join a race without wandering around the map, all you need to do is click on the Race icon on the right side of the screen. This will open a new window with different races that you can currently join. The higher you place on the leaderboard, the more tickets you obtain after the race. Hence, we recommend practicing and joining as many times as you can to increase your chances.

Also check: Fisch Orca Migration Hunt Event Guide

FAQs about Sonic Speed Simulator

How many tiers are in Sonic Speed Simulator Season 5 Pass?

The Season 5 Pass has 30 tiers.

How much does the Sonic Speed Simulator Premium Season 5 Pass cost?

The Premium version of the season pass costs 799 Robux.

Do free-to-play players get 30 rewards from the Sonic Speed Simulator Season 5 Pass?

No, only premium players get 30 rewards from the pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024