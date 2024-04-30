Type Soul: AFK World guide

Type Soul is a rich and complex roleplaying experience that takes inspiration from the popular anime series, Bleach. It features a wealth of items and resources that can be quite useful during combat, but getting your hands on them may be a little time-consuming. Fortunately, the game has two ways to make item acquisition simple.

The first is to use codes, which can only be used once to receive preset freebies, while the other is to access the AFK World. AFK World enables you to obtain items and resources for doing nothing. Even if you were to leave your device while in this world, you would still receive freebies in set intervals.

This guide explains how the AFK World works, how you can access it, and what you can obtain from it.

How AFK World works in Type Soul

Entering the AFK World (Image via Roblox and Sinaloa on YouTube)

The AFK World does not require any input from the player aside once they enter it. Instead, upon their entry, the game will periodically reward them with free items without any other conditions.

Players are free to engage in activities inside and outside the game world without worrying about item or resource loss upon death. So, if you’re itching for a duel while waiting for a free item to appear in your inventory, feel free to find an opponent in the lobby. You can start a win streak in the PvP zone for rare items.

AFK World weapon drop rates (Image via Roblox)

On the flip side, the game will protect you from others seeking duels by offering dedicated safe zones. Here, you can safely go “AFK” and leave the device on for hours while the game randomly adds items to your inventory.

How to access AFK World in Type Soul

The AFK World Ticket in the Dev Products menu (Image via Roblox)

AFK World can be accessed once you obtain a World Ticket from the Dev Products section in the skill upgrade menu. There is a catch to getting this ticket: it is a premium-only item that requires you to spend Robux. It costs 1,000 Robux to purchase it, which can be quite a steep price to pay.

You can access the AFK World by following these steps:

Launch Type Soul on Roblox.

Load into the game world by selecting your character in the Play section.

Once the world loads in, press N to bring up the skill upgrade screen.

to bring up the skill upgrade screen. Click Next until you reach the Dev Products section.

section. Scroll down to find the World Ticket in the list.

in the list. Purchase the World Ticket using Robux.

Return to the main menu to log out of your current game world.

Select AFK World from the main menu to consume your World Ticket and load it into the said map.

from the main menu to consume your World Ticket and load it into the said map. Wait until the timer at the top runs out to receive the maximum number of items possible.

Once the timer at the top runs out, you will be kicked out of the map and sent to the game’s main menu.

FAQs

How long can I stay in the Type Soul AFK World?

You can stay in the AFK World for up to 24 hours by using one World Ticket.

What are the rarest Shikai weapon drops in the Type Soul AFK World?

The rarest Shikai weapon drops in the AFK World are the longswords and daggers, which have a 3% chance of appearing in your inventory.

Is it possible to enter the AFK World for free in Type Soul?

In theory, it is possible to enter the AFK World without spending a single Robux if another player gives their World Ticket away to you.

