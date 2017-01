Real Madrid hammer Granada to equal record

by Reuters News 07 Jan 2017, 19:48 IST

Football Soccer - Real Madrid v Granada - Spanish La Liga Santander - Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Madrid, Spain - 7/1/17 - Real Madrid's Isco scores during the match. REUTERS/Juan Medina

By Richard Martin

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Real Madrid equalled a Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions by crushing struggling Granada 5-0 on Saturday to go six points clear at the top of La Liga.

Spain midfielder Isco set Real on their way to a simple victory by latching on to a pass from Karim Benzema and squeezing the ball under Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa in the 12th minute.

Benzema tapped in the second in the 20th minute after Ochoa failed to hold a shot from the lively Luka Modric and top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo struck his 11th league goal of the season by nodding in a cross from Marcelo.

Isco turned in a low cross from Modric to stretch Real's lead in the 31st minute and defensive midfielder Casemiro scored his first goal of the season by stabbing in a free kick from James Rodriguez in the 58th.

Real top the standings on 40 points from 16 games, although Barcelona, who have also played 16, can close the gap when they visit Villarreal on Sunday.

Third-placed Sevilla, seven points behind Real, visit Sevilla later on Saturday and Atletico Madrid travel to Eibar.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)