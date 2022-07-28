5 NBA players Kendall Jenner has dated so far including Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, and more

Kendall Jenner has a history of dating NBA players.

For someone who is quite wary and secluded, the model has even supported some of them publicly. Jenner has done this through her social media accounts and attending in-person games.

Today, we look at some of the NBA players Kendall Jenner has dated throughout her life. So without further delay, let's delve into Jenner's life.

1:) Jordan Clarkson

Jenner started dating the Utah Jazz point guard in March 2016. They attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival together the following month. They later celebrated the Fourth of July at a party in Malibu. However, their romance fizzled out soon after.

2:)D'Angelo Russell

Memphis Grizzlies v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Six

TMZ spotted Jenner with D'Angelo Russell. She cheered him on multiple times when Russell was part of the Los Angeles Lakers. A source told TMZ that Kendall is "just not that into him," and they're just friends.

3:) Blake Griffin

Brooklyn Nets v Phoenix Suns

Jenner and Blake Griffin began hooking up in September 2017. A source close to the model told Us a month later that the NBA star and Jenner had made their relationship official and became a “full-on couple.”

She sat courtside at several of his basketball games and even supported him at one of his comedy shows. Jenner told Vogue in March 2018, “I’m happy. He’s very nice.” They broke up later that month.

4:)Ben Simmons

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game One

Kendall Jenner started seeing the Brooklyn Nets guard in May 2018 after his brief relationship with singer Tinashe. An insider told Us in July that the couple were “dating and exclusive, though not official.’” They rented a $25,000-a-month home in West Hollywood for the summer.

They also traveled to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with her sister Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. However, a source confirmed to Us in September that the summer fling had ended. They reconnected shortly after, however, and an insider told Us in November that “they’re still having fun and hooking up.” The couple ended their romance again in May 2019.

5:)Devin Booker

NBA: Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game Seven

'US Weekly' confirmed in June 2020 that the reality star and the Phoenix Suns basketball player were “hooking up” casually. This report sparked romance rumors in April while taking a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. A second source told Us in October 2020 that the pair “are still seeing each other, but it’s not super serious.” Jenner and the NBA star made their IG relationship official on Valentine's Day in February 2021.

Things appeared to be getting serious for the pair. He attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in May 2022. The nuptials “put things into perspective” for the pair, and they called it quits, per insiders.

According to one source, the duo hopes to “figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be” as they “take this time to focus on themselves.”

