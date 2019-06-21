Bol Bol slips to second round as Heat use 44th pick

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 22 // 21 Jun 2019, 10:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bol Bol

Bol Bol dropped into the second round of the NBA Draft, despite being a projected top-five pick in pre-season.

The Miami Heat eventually selected Bol with the 44th selection in Brooklyn on Thursday.

However, the Heat then reportedly traded Sudanese-born center Bol to the Denver Nuggets.

Bol was one of just 20 players invited to the Green Room but his draft stock took a hit thanks to a season-ending injury.

The 19-year-old showed off his offensive ability in his only season at Oregon.

He averaged 21 points and 9.6 rebounds as a Duck and shot 52 per cent from three-point range but his presence on defense can be a cause of concern. He struggled to stay with his opponents when guarding on the perimeter.

A few weeks after suffering a stress fracture in his foot, Bol announced his college career was over.

"Playing for my dream school under my favourite Coach Altman has been the Best part of my life and sadly it has come to end sooner than I would Like but thank you for all those who rocking with me & all Oregon fans," he wrote in an Instagram post at the beginning of the year. "I'm coming back 100x harder & for all the people who doubt me and hate on me keep on doing it."

Reports surfaced leading up to the draft that Bol and his agent were against sharing his medical records with teams. This reportedly turned off a number of franchises.

Bol then held a private workout in front of teams last week to prove he was healthy.