Bologna end European drought with Champions League triumph

Bologna's Amath M'Baye

Segafredo Virtus Bologna ended a 10-year wait for a European trophy by beating Iberostar Tenerife 73-61 in the Basketball Champions League final on Sunday.

Kevin Punter was the star of the show, becoming the first man to win the tournament back-to-back following his triumph with AEK last season.

Punter scored 26 points and claimed seven rebounds to take the MVP award on a famous night for the Italian side in Antwerp.

Amath M'Baye poured in 16 points for Bologna as inaugural champions Tenerife, who never really got going and trailed 38-24 at half-time, failed to regain their crown.

Punter said: "It feels great. Hard-fought, with those guys in that locker room, we've put in countless hours in the gym. I'm really just speechless to be honest with you, just speechless.

"I was emotional before the game, because I know just how hard we've worked to get here, and then to get here and really win it is just special."

Tenerife head coach Txus Vidorreta said: "It was a very difficult game for us. I think they were only better than us in the first quarter, after that we played good basketball, we had a lot of open shots but you have to score the open shots.

"They scored the shots with one hand up or two metres south of the three-point line and this was totally the difference. We made a big effort over the 40 minutes, we came back many times but finally we didn't have the options to get closer than five points."

Telenet Giants Antwerp claimed third place with a 72-58 defeat of Brose Bamberg.