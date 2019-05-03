×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Brown lauds 'crown jewel' Embiid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    03 May 2019, 14:58 IST
Embiidcropped
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid turned on the style as the Philadelphia 76ers took a series lead over the Toronto Raptors, though it was his defensive work that pleased Brett Brown the most.

Embiid led the way with 33 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in a 116-95 victory for the 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday that gave them a 2-1 advantage in the NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals.

The center also made five blocks in a key contribution which was not lost on Philadelphia head coach Brown.

"For me, it goes straight to the blocks," Brown said when asked about Embiid's performance.

"You know, we can talk about a windmill dunk. You can talk about some finesse post moves and that, but I go to defense. That's what interests me the most to date with this series. My mind goes straight there.

"He is our crown jewel defensively, and I suppose offensively, too. But certainly defensively. And his rim protection and blocking-shot ability stood out as much to me as anything in an incredible performance."

Another win at home to the Raptors on Sunday will put the 76ers on the brink of the conference finals for the first time in 18 years and Embiid says they can take their game to another level. 

"Focus on the playoffs and we got a great opportunity on Sunday," he said. "We got to take care of business.

"It's great. It's great. Considering what we've been through all these years, we're here. But we got a lot more to give. We have a chance to accomplish something special, and that's what I'm focused on."

Advertisement
Brown lauds exceptional Simmons after Sixers take series lead
RELATED STORY
Brown hails 'stud' Butler after 76ers level series
RELATED STORY
76ers star Embiid not ready to go
RELATED STORY
76ers' Embiid 'questionable' for game two against Nets
RELATED STORY
Embiid in danger of missing next three 76ers games
RELATED STORY
Embiid's status remains uncertain – 76ers coach Brown
RELATED STORY
Embiid cleared to play Game 2 against Nets
RELATED STORY
Joel Embiid struggling with knee injury
RELATED STORY
Embiid: 76ers can win NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
Embiid to increase workload despite knee issue
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us