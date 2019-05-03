Brown lauds 'crown jewel' Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid turned on the style as the Philadelphia 76ers took a series lead over the Toronto Raptors, though it was his defensive work that pleased Brett Brown the most.

Embiid led the way with 33 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in a 116-95 victory for the 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday that gave them a 2-1 advantage in the NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals.

The center also made five blocks in a key contribution which was not lost on Philadelphia head coach Brown.

"For me, it goes straight to the blocks," Brown said when asked about Embiid's performance.

"You know, we can talk about a windmill dunk. You can talk about some finesse post moves and that, but I go to defense. That's what interests me the most to date with this series. My mind goes straight there.

"He is our crown jewel defensively, and I suppose offensively, too. But certainly defensively. And his rim protection and blocking-shot ability stood out as much to me as anything in an incredible performance."

“His rim protection stood out to me as much as anything in an incredible performance.”#PhilaUnite | #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/bRSDgaAfNq — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 3, 2019

Another win at home to the Raptors on Sunday will put the 76ers on the brink of the conference finals for the first time in 18 years and Embiid says they can take their game to another level.

"Focus on the playoffs and we got a great opportunity on Sunday," he said. "We got to take care of business.

"It's great. It's great. Considering what we've been through all these years, we're here. But we got a lot more to give. We have a chance to accomplish something special, and that's what I'm focused on."