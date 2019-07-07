×
Busy Lakers sign Cousins & bring back Rondo

8   //    07 Jul 2019, 02:20 IST
DeMarcus Cousins playing in the NBA Finals

DeMarcus Cousins has agreed a deal to join the Los Angeles Lakers, while Rajon Rondo is set to re-sign with the team.

After missing out on Kawhi Leonard, who signed for cross-town rivals the Clippers, the Lakers are poised to bring in six free agents, three of whom played for them last season.

Earlier on Saturday, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee and Quinn Cook all agreed deals.

Now Cousins, 28, has been added to the mix after his agent Jeff Schwartz told ESPN that a one-year, $3.5million contract had been agreed.

The Miami Heat had been keen to sign Cousins, who spent last season with the Golden State Warriors, but Anthony Davis was reportedly among the Lakers stars who persuaded him to come to the Staples Center.

The four-time All-Star made a shock move to the Warriors last year as he recovered from a torn Achilles. He played 30 games before sustaining a quadriceps injury in the playoffs but did return to play a part in the NBA Finals.

Rondo, meanwhile, reportedly returns to the Lakers for just $2.6m. The deal contains a second year with a player option.

The 33-year-old averaged 9.2 points, 8.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 46 games last season, where his leadership was cited as a positive influence despite a disappointing season for the franchise that saw them miss the postseason despite landing LeBron James.

