×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Curry points the finger at 'sassy' Nuggets after Barton clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    10 May 2019, 16:28 IST
SethCurryBartoncropped
CJ McCollum holds back Seth Curry after he clashed with Will Barton

Seth Curry stoked the fire by stating the Denver Nuggets have "a few sassy dudes" after the Portland Trail Blazers guard clashed with Will Barton in Game 6.

Curry and Barton had to be separated in the final quarter when things got heated at Moda Center on Thursday.

The Trail Blazers went on to set up a Western Conference semi-final decider with a 119-108 victory.

Curry claimed Barton was to blame for their altercation.

"He waited for a few people to get in between us, and when a few people were in between us, he put his finger in my eye," Curry said.

"You know what I'm saying. I can't allow people to put their fingers in my eye.

"That's real sassy. They got a few sassy dudes over there. Front-runners. And we can't allow that."

Nuggets forward Barton gave a different account of the incident.

Advertisement

"He fell right into my knees, look at the replay. I was trying to protect myself. Curry came over and gave me a little push, I gave him a little push back and that was it," said Barton.

"We probably said some stuff, I don't remember everything in the heat of the moment."

Advertisement
Warriors star Curry returns in Game 2 after dislocating finger
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets - Game 5
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
Trail Blazers edge Nuggets in 4OT epic, Giannis inspires Bucks at Celtics
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets - Game 1
RELATED STORY
Raptors even series with 76ers, Jokic triple-double lifts Nuggets
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us