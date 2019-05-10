Curry points the finger at 'sassy' Nuggets after Barton clash

CJ McCollum holds back Seth Curry after he clashed with Will Barton

Seth Curry stoked the fire by stating the Denver Nuggets have "a few sassy dudes" after the Portland Trail Blazers guard clashed with Will Barton in Game 6.

Curry and Barton had to be separated in the final quarter when things got heated at Moda Center on Thursday.

The Trail Blazers went on to set up a Western Conference semi-final decider with a 119-108 victory.

Curry claimed Barton was to blame for their altercation.

"He waited for a few people to get in between us, and when a few people were in between us, he put his finger in my eye," Curry said.

"You know what I'm saying. I can't allow people to put their fingers in my eye.

"That's real sassy. They got a few sassy dudes over there. Front-runners. And we can't allow that."

It wasn’t over….It STILL Isn’t over pic.twitter.com/VVC3wxAAnP — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 10, 2019

Nuggets forward Barton gave a different account of the incident.

"He fell right into my knees, look at the replay. I was trying to protect myself. Curry came over and gave me a little push, I gave him a little push back and that was it," said Barton.

"We probably said some stuff, I don't remember everything in the heat of the moment."