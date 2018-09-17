Dwyane Wade returning to Heat for 'one last dance'

Dwyane Wade will be in a Miami Heat uniform again next season, the NBA veteran announced.

Wade – a 12-time All-Star – appeared in just 46 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers before he was dealt back to the Heat in February.

The 36-year-old guard, who averaged 12 points per game for Miami after the trade, had been contemplating retirement this offseason.

But, 2006 NBA Finals MVP Wade announced on Sunday in a Youtube video he was returning to Miami for "one last dance".

"This is the hardest decisions that I've ever had to make," Wade said in the video. "I've gotten here because I've done things because the way that I feel that is right for me, that is right for my family. And what I feel is right is to ask you guys to join me for one last dance, one last season.

"This is it. I've given this game everything that I have and I'm happy about that and I'm going to give it for one last season … when I walk away, I'm still going to love it."

Wade said his decision to play in 2018-19 was "bigger than the game of basketball".

"This decision don't have nothing to do with the talent that I have in my body," he added. "Yeah, I'm not as quick as I used to be. Yeah, I don't jump as high as I used to … but there's things in this game that I have that I can write a book on, that I can still do, that I can still accomplish."

Wade spent the first 13 seasons of his career with the Heat, winning three championships.

He played for the Chicago Bulls in 2016 and signed a one-year, $2.3million contract with the Cavaliers last September.

After returning to Miami, the Heat fell to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2017-18 playoffs. Wade averaged 16.6 points per game in that series.