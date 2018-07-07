Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Former Spurs guard Parker says he has no problem with Leonard

Omnisport
NEWS
News
43   //    07 Jul 2018, 08:33 IST
Parker-Tony-Kawhi-Leonard-USNews-070618-ftr-getty
Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard

Tony Parker does not have an issue with former San Antonio Spurs team-mate Kawhi Leonard.

The 36-year-old Parker agreed on Friday to leave the Spurs after 17 seasons and sign a two-year, $10million contract with the Charlotte Hornets.

Parker told ESPN following the departure he never felt any tension with his former team-mate.

"I have no problem with Kawhi Leonard," Parker said.

"We never had an argument."

Leonard demanded a trade out of San Antonio after he was limited to just nine games in 2017-18 because of an injured right quad. He reportedly had a tense relationship with the Spurs throughout his rehab process.

Parker said in March he had suffered a similar injury to Leonard's but his was "100 times worse". Those comments were Leonard's "last straw" with the Spurs, according to a recent report from ESPN.

Parker said Friday his words were taken out of context.

"I said yes because it was true." Parker said to ESPN.

"But that didn't lessen the significance of his injury. He took over the franchise and I gave up the torch of the franchise willingly.

"It's very sad that the media took one quote and made it sound like I didn't want to play with him. He was the face of the franchise."

The Spurs have reportedly spoken with the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers about a potential deal for Leonard.

