George revels in Thunder fightback

7   //    28 Mar 2019, 16:22 IST
Georgecropped
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George

Paul George declared "that was us at our best" after the Oklahoma City Thunder produced the longest unanswered scoring burst of the season to beat the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

The Thunder were heading for a sixth defeat in seven NBA games when they trailed the Pacers by 10 in the third quarter, but they came storming back to win 107-99.

Oklahoma scored 24 points without reply to turn the tide as the Pacers faltered. 

George, who led the way with 31 points against his former team, said: "That was us at our best.

"On the defensive end I knew that we had to pick it up, I definitely try to do that to give us a little spark."

He added: "We got the ball in good spots. We got it where we wanted. We set up one another. We screened for one another. We just had a good pace.

"We were running with some thrust and it was hard to guard us. It's just a tough match up when we're running with some speed."

Russell Westbrook claimed a 29th triple-double of the season with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. 

