×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo named NBA MVP

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    25 Jun 2019, 08:58 IST
Antetokounmpo - cropped
Giannis Antetokounmpo in action for Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the 2018-19 NBA Most Valuable Player.

Antetokounmpo took home his first MVP during Monday's ceremony at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

After a run to the Eastern Conference Finals in his sixth campaign with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo beat last season's MVP James Harden and Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George to the honour.

The 24-year-old Greek sensation became the youngest MVP since Derrick Rose in 2010-11 and first Bucks player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1973-74 to win the award.

Antetokounmpo made a strong case for himself when he helped Milwaukee to the NBA's best record at 60-22.

His efforts — 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game — were enough to beat out Houston Rockets star Harden for the hardware.

Harden, who has now been an MVP runner up three times in his career, averaged a league-high 36.1 points per game for the second-most in one season in modern NBA history — behind only Michael Jordan, who averaged 37.1 in 1986-87.

The Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs when they fell to eventual champions the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Advertisement

"We'll be back stronger and better," Antetokounmpo wrote on Instagram after the loss. "Milwaukee thank you for supporting my teammates and I this entire season we couldn't have done it without you all!"

Antetokounmpo was unanimously selected to the All-NBA and All-Defensive first team.

 

Advertisement
NBA 2019: Who should be MVP - James Harden or Giannis Antetokounmpo?
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Giannis’ Strong Case for MVP
RELATED STORY
George, Harden and Giannis named NBA MVP finalists
RELATED STORY
Giannis uninterested in MVP talk after beating Harden's Rockets
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Giannis Antetokounmpo vs James Harden - Who has had the better season so far?
RELATED STORY
Giannis Antetokounmpo: The future of NBA
RELATED STORY
Harden or Giannis: Who should be the NBA's MVP?
RELATED STORY
Giannis is MVP in our eyes - Budenholzer
RELATED STORY
Giannis makes NBA All-Defensive First Team
RELATED STORY
NBA Awards 2019: 3 reasons why Giannis Antetokounmpo should win the Defensive Player of the Year award
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us