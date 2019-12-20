Giannis & Bucks win battle against LeBron's Lakers for best NBA record

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 20 Dec 2019, 09:22 IST SHARE

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo's double-double led the Milwaukee Bucks past the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 and to the NBA's best record.

All eyes were on Milwaukee for Thursday's highly anticipated showdown as Eastern Conference leaders the Bucks and the Western Conference-leading Lakers shared 24-4 records.

The blockbuster encounter also pitted reigning MVP Antetokounmpo against Lakers superstar LeBron James.

And the Bucks secured the league's best record thanks to Antetokounmpo, and his 34 points and 11 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo also had a career-high five three-pointers for the Bucks, who used a 42-29 second quarter to move clear of the Lakers.

James finished with a triple-double of 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists but it was not enough for the visiting Lakers.

Lakers team-mate Anthony Davis put up 36 points and 10 rebounds after returning from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury.

Advertisement

AD versus Everybody pic.twitter.com/0VVb9591X9 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 20, 2019