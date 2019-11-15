×
I'm not gonna try to win them over now – Porzingis addresses boos from Knicks fans

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15 Nov 2019, 17:00 IST
KristapsPorzingis-Cropped
Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks

Kristaps Porzingis had little issue with the treatment he received from New York Knicks fans as the Dallas Mavericks star was given a frosty reception on his return to Madison Square Garden.

Porzingis, a first-round pick of New York in 2015, was traded to the Mavericks in January after a meeting reportedly led Knicks officials to believe he wished to be dealt elsewhere.

Thursday's game marked Porzingis' first back at the Garden and a warm welcome was not forthcoming from the home crowd, who loudly booed him as the teams were introduced ahead of a contest the Knicks won 106-103.

"That was pretty loud, their fans are really passionate of course, it was no different tonight," Porzingis told reporters.

Asked if it was fair for him to be jeered given he left in a trade, Porzingis replied: "I don't know if it was fair or not, it's what they know, it's what they've heard, the fans.

"I'm not gonna try to win them over now. It is what it is. I understand where they’re coming from."

Porzingis shook off the taunts to score 20 points and tally 11 rebounds, though Knicks forward Marcus Morris thought the crowd affected the former fourth overall pick.

"It looked like he was a little rattled too," Morris said. "It kinda helped us."

