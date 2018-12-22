×
Kawhi Leonard to miss 76ers clash after dropping 37 points on Cavs

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    22 Dec 2018, 16:29 IST
Kawhi Leonard - cropped
Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard will sit out the Toronto Raptors' clash with the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, head coach Nick Nurse has confirmed.

Toronto's star man Leonard poured in 37 points in the 126-110 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, equalling his best total for a game this season as the Eastern Conference leaders moved to 25-9.

Leonard, acquired from the San Antonio Spurs in an off-season trade, played just nine games last season due to a nagging quadriceps injury and he is yet to feature in back-to-back games this term.

The Raptors will not deviate from that plan against Philadelphia, even though Kyle Lowry, Danny Green and Serge Ibaka could again be missing for the franchise with the NBA's best record.

"Kawhi will not play," Nurse told reporters after the win against the Cavs.

"There's a chance [the injury situation] will be [better].

"There's a chance that both Danny and Kyle could play tomorrow but they're not great chances."

Leonard credited his team-mates for stepping up in the absence of other key figures against Cleveland.

"It was a good win, our line-up's been switching up a lot with guys being injured," he told Sportsnet.

"The next man came in and played well. We were moving the ball great and we got open looks."

Omnisport
NEWS
