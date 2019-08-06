Kyle Lowry ‘would love to do a long extension’ with Raptors

Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry wants to stay with the Toronto Raptors for the long haul despite Kawhi Leonard opting to leave during free agency.

NBA Finals MVP Leonard departed the championship-winning Raptors for the Los Angeles Clippers, where he will team up with six-time All-Star Paul George.

Danny Green left Toronto for a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, but Lowry, who is set to become a free agent in 2020, is not intending to follow them through the exit door.

"I want to be there – I would love to do a long extension, but we'll see what happens," Lowry said. "But we'll have that discussion when the time is right."

Lowry understood why Leonard chose the Clippers, but he retains faith in the quality of the Raptors' roster.

"[Leonard leaving] wasn't a surprise," Lowry added. "I'm always happy for guys, especially a guy that helped do something fantastic and something great. He's an unbelievable friend of mine and is a good guy.

"He made a decision to go home and he is happy with that and I am happy for him. Truly. I am genuinely happy for him. It gives him a chance to be around his family and friends. You've got to respect the guy and be happy for him.

"We are champions. No matter what. [It will] never be taken away from us. Ever. Ever, ever. Ever, ever.

"We're still going to be able to run it back. We're the champions and we're trying to defend our title. I'm confident with our team."