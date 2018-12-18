×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lowry on Leonard's free agency: I just want him to be happy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    18 Dec 2018, 05:21 IST
Leonard-Kawhi-USNews-121718-ftr-getty
Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard

Kyle Lowry will be happy with whatever choice Toronto Raptors team-mate Kawhi Leonard makes as the NBA star enters free agency.

Leonard, who is in his first season with the Raptors after being traded by the San Antonio Spurs, can opt out of his contract and become a free agent after 2018-19.

The 2014 NBA champion and Finals MVP – who is averaging 26.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season – has been linked with both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers amid speculation of a return to his home city.

Raptors star Lowry discussed Leonard's upcoming decision, telling The Athletic: "Nothing else matters but [Leonard's] happiness.

"That's how I am, because our brotherhood is too small for us to say this, that and the other [about another player's free agency decision].

"Our brotherhood in the NBA is really tiny, and we really all appreciate and support and want each other happy. That's where it is with me and that situation. I just want him to be happy."

The Raptors acquired Leonard, along with guard Danny Green, from the Spurs in July in exchange for a package centred around DeMar DeRozan.

Lowry said he has not tried to get a "read" on whether Leonard — who was limited to nine games in 2017-18 because of a quad injury — has enjoyed playing for the Raptors.

"We don't have to read him, because he talks to us," Lowry said. "He's our team-mate. He's a guy we talk to every day. He's awesome. He's enjoying being back on the floor playing basketball at a high level. That's what he's really enjoying.

Advertisement

"I don't know [if Toronto fits him]. That's a question where his individualised personality is going to have to step in [and determine it]."

Lowry is in his seventh season with the Raptors. He is averaging 14.2 points and 10 assists per game in 2018-19.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Warriors star Durant plans to be honest about free agency
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency 2019: Will the Warriors be able to keep...
RELATED STORY
Griffin hails 'phenomenal' Lowry after Warriors demolition
RELATED STORY
3 Players who should be targeted by the Lakers in the...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 season analysis: Kyle Lowry needs to get his...
RELATED STORY
Kevin Durant asserts that incident with Draymond Green...
RELATED STORY
Durant says Green altercation won't impact his free agency
RELATED STORY
Durant on free agency: The only thing I'm thinking about...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency 2018 Recap: The Biggest Moves
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us