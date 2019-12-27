Mavs star Doncic returns for Spurs showdown

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will make his return from injury against the San Antonio Spurs on Boxing Day.

Doncic has been sidelined with a sprained right ankle, the reigning Rookie of the Year missing the Mavericks' past four NBA games.

The Mavericks guard injured his ankle after stepping on the foot of the Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn on December 14.

However, Doncic will make his comeback against the Spurs in Dallas.

Doncic has averaged 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game for the Mavericks (19-10) this season.

Meanwhile, Slovenia's Doncic has agreed to a footwear deal with the Jordan Brand.

After months of speculation, Doncic – a sneaker free agent – opted for the Jordan Brand, a subsidiary of Nike.

"It is exciting to join such a talented roster and being given the privilege of defining the next generation of the Jordan Brand," said Doncic.

"Michael Jordan was a hero of mine growing up, so being able to represent this iconic brand, especially as a kid from Slovenia, is an honour."

Chicago Bulls great and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan added: "Luka is a phenomenal player, and at such a young age. He's demonstrating skill it takes many guys years to develop. It will be incredible to watch him continue to advance in the league.

"We are excited to welcome him to the Jordan Brand family. He rounds out a roster of incredible new talent united to represent Jordan Brand for the next generation."