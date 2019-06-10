McIlroy raises jersey of Raptors' Lowry after winning Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy is rooting for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

McIlroy raised the jersey of Toronto guard Kyle Lowry after winning the Canadian Open on Sunday at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ontario.

The Raptors enter Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors one win away from their first championship in franchise history.

"It's really cool. I've had such a great week here in Canada," McIlroy told CBS Sports after the tournament.

"The people couldn't have been nicer, more welcoming. It helped I was cheering for the Raptors … Obviously, I hope they get it done on Monday. It's been an awesome week."

The Raptors later congratulated McIlroy on Twitter.

McIlroy shot a phenomenal nine-under 61 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday. He was 22 under overall for the tournament and won by seven strokes.

Toronto, meanwhile, took a 3-1 series lead over Golden State with a 105-92 road win on Friday.

Game 5 is at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.