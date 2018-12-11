×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NASA invites Curry to see moon rocks

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    11 Dec 2018, 14:08 IST
stephencurry - cropped
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry

NASA has invited Stephen Curry to see "hundreds of pounds of moon rocks" at the Johnson Space Center in Houston after the two-time NBA MVP suggested the 1969 landings were faked.

Speaking on The Ringer's 'Winging It' podcast, Curry questioned whether man had ever landed on the moon, and he received support from Vince Carter, Kent Bazemore and Andre Iguodala.

During a wide-ranging discussion, Curry moved the conversation from dinosaurs to space exploration, asking: "We ever been to the moon?"

After his fellow NBA players replied 'no', the Golden State Warriors star added: "They're going to come get us. Sorry, I don't want to start conspiracies."

Curry went on to state his case for the landings having been faked, which prompted NASA to issue a statement inviting the three-time NBA champion to see the evidence for himself.

"We'd love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the [Houston] Rockets," NASA spokesman Allard Beutel told the New York Times.

"We have hundreds of pounds of moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo Mission Control.

"During his visit, he can see first-hand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we're doing now to go back to the moon in the coming years, but this time to stay."

Omnisport
NEWS
Warriors' Curry believes moon landing was faked
RELATED STORY
Stephen Curry: Greatest 3 Point shooter of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Memorable Games of Stephen Curry against the Cleveland...
RELATED STORY
3 Games in which Stephen Curry went off from the...
RELATED STORY
Curry scores 38 to push Warriors past Timberwolves 116-108
RELATED STORY
Stephen A Smith. says Steph Curry is more attractive to...
RELATED STORY
Will big numbers in NBA continue? Curry says wait and see
RELATED STORY
Stephen Curry: How he redefined Basketball and became the...
RELATED STORY
Warriors star Curry says it 'was a little weird' playing...
RELATED STORY
NBA: All-time greatest scorers by position 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us