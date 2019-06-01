NBA fines Clippers after Rivers compares Leonard to Jordan

Clippers coach Doc Rivers

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers paid Kawhi Leonard an expensive compliment when he described the forward as "the most like [Michael] Jordan that we've seen".

The NBA handed the Clippers a $50,000 fine on Friday for violating the league's anti-tampering policy following their coach's comments on the Toronto Raptors star earlier in the week.

Leonard has been the star of the Raptors' run to the NBA Finals, where they lead the Golden State Warriors after Game 1.

But the Clippers are the heavy favourites to sign the 27-year-old when he enters free agency at the end of the season and Rivers' praise of Leonard on ESPN was punished by the league.

"He is the most like Jordan that we've seen," Rivers said.

"There are a lot of great players; LeBron [James] is phenomenal, KD [Kevin Durant] is phenomenal, not that [Leonard] is Jordan or anything like that but he's the most like him.

"Big hands, post game, can finish. Great leaper, great defender, in-between game. If you beat him to the spot, he bumps you off. And then you add his three-point shooting."

Leonard is set to star again when Toronto host the Warriors for Game 2 on Sunday.