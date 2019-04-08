Nets clinch first NBA playoff berth since 2014-15

D'Angelo Russell

The Brooklyn Nets are heading to the NBA postseason for the first time since 2014-15 after defeating the Indiana Pacers.

Brooklyn ended their playoff drought thanks to Sunday's 108-96 win over the Pacers in Indiana, where they had lost seven successive games dating back to March 2015.

All-Star point guard D'Angelo Russell scored 20 points as the Nets recovered from an 8-18 record to start the season – improving to 41-10 in the Eastern Conference.

"It's an amazing feeling man," Russell told YES Network. "We've got a great group of guys. Great coaching staff. I think it's the best group to do this with man. It's a lot of our first times doing it. It's going to be a blast, I'm excited.

"We knew what it was going to take. Honestly we knew what we had to do. We knew how we were going to come together collectively and do it as a group. And that's the outcome for us. The result was what we deserve."

Russell, 23, made his first All-Star team this season. He leads the Nets in points (21.1) and assists per game (seven) in 2018-19 and has been a driving force behind Brooklyn's success.

The Nets are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. They will likely have a tough first-round playoff matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors or Philadelphia 76ers.