×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nuggets sign Jamal Murray to five-year extension

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    25 Jul 2019, 06:26 IST
Murray-Jamal-Getty-FTR
Jamal Murray

The Denver Nuggets have signed star guard Jamal Murray to a five-year contract extension, it was announced on Wednesday.

Murray's new deal with the Nuggets – who reached the NBA Western Conference semi-finals last season – is reportedly worth $170million.

The 22-year-old was set to become a restricted free agent next offseason and is scheduled to make about $4.4m in 2019-20.

Murray was selected seventh overall by Denver in 2016. He is coming off the best season of his career so far after averaging 18.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.2 rebounds on 43.7 per cent from the field and 36.7 percent from beyond the arc.

"I want to thank the man above for showing my family and I how life works in a full circle," said Murray. "I also want to thank the Nuggets organization for believing in a kid from a small unheard-of town in Canada, and finally to Nuggets fans, I can't wait to shoot more arrows for you all."

Nuggets president and governor Josh Kroenke added: "It's an exciting day for our franchise to officially announce this contract extension with Jamal.

"My father and I know what kind of kid Jamal is both on and off the court, and there wasn't a second of hesitation to get this done as soon as we could. He is an extremely talented player and we look forward to watching him continue to grow as one of the cornerstones of this team for many years to come."

Advertisement
Nuggets guard Murray allays injury concerns
RELATED STORY
Malone says future of Nuggets, Murray is 'bright'
RELATED STORY
Malone proud of 'phenomenal' Murray
RELATED STORY
Denver Nuggets: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers - Game 6
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets - Game 2
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs, Game 3
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets - Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers - Game 4
RELATED STORY
Malone urges Nuggets response to 'hungry' White
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us