Pau Gasol waived by Trail Blazers

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 21 Nov 2019, 06:20 IST SHARE

Two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol

The Portland Trail Blazers waived Pau Gasol as the NBA veteran continues his recovery from a left foot injury.

Gasol suffered a season-ending injury before signing a one-year deal with the Trail Blazers in July, however, the two-time champion's rehabilitation has taken longer than expected.

The 39-year-old six-time All-Star, who played three games for the Milwaukee Bucks having arrived from the San Antonio Spurs last season, is reportedly in talks with the Trail Blazers over a coaching role.

"As of today, I will no longer be member of the Portland Trail Blazers roster," Gasol said in video released via his Twitter account on Wednesday. "The injury I am dealing with, for which I underwent surgery last May, can take anywhere from six to 12 months to heal completely.

"I underwent surgery in hopes it would expedite my return, but unfortunately we have assessed that my recovery will take longer than we originally hoped for.

"When we signed my contract with the Blazers we knew this timeline was a possibility, so we agreed the team could have the opportunity to release me in order to have the flexibility to sign another player who could help on the court right away. This will also allow me to fully focus on my recovery without the pressure of having the team waiting for my return."

As of today, I will no longer be a member of the @TrailBlazers player roster, so I can focus all my energy on my rehabilitation. pic.twitter.com/JlXWJ73B23 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) November 20, 2019

Gasol – who won his two titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, while he also played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls – averaged a career-low 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds last season.

The Spaniard has averaged 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the course of his NBA career.