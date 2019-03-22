×
Raptors to be without injured G Kyle Lowry for Thunder

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    22 Mar 2019, 02:50 IST
AP Image

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors say all-star guard Kyle Lowry will miss a second straight game with a sprained right ankle when the Oklahoma City Thunder visit Soctiabank Arena on Friday night.

The team made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.

Lowry was injured in Toronto's 128-92 win over the Knicks on Monday night when New York rookie center Mitchell Robinson fell on Lowry's ankle. Lowry, who had just returned after missing two games with a left ankle injury, had to be helped to the locker room.

He missed Toronto's 132-114 overtime victory at Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Lowry will miss his 15th game this season due to back, hip and ankle injuries. He is averaging 14.8 points and 9.0 assists per game.

