Stephen Curry rooting for some Tiger Woods 'magic' in Augusta final round

Tiger Woods at Augusta

Stephen Curry will keep as close an eye as possible on the final round of the Masters and is banking on some 'magic' from the legendary Tiger Woods.

Golden State Warriors star Curry is a keen golfer, who has a handicap reported as between two and scratch and has appeared on the PGA's Web.com Tour.

The 7:30am (4:30am PT) start time of the final round at Augusta is hardly ideal for Curry given the Warriors began their Western Conference round one playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Curry scored 38 points in the 121-104 victory and broke Ray Allen's record of all-time postseason three-pointers in the process.

Practice takes precedence for the six-time NBA All-Star, but he is rooting for Woods – just two strokes back from leader Francesco Molinari after three rounds – to rack up major number 15.

Asked how locked in the Masters he would be, Curry replied: "As locked in as I can get before practice starts.

"Hopefully, I don't know the timing of it all, when the back nine will start, how close that will be until practice starts but I'll be locked in for sure hoping to see some Tiger magic to be honest with you.

"It's exciting for the game of golf when he's doing what he is doing."