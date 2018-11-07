Ventspils condemn Ludwigsburg to another defeat, Tenerife remain unbeaten

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 07 Nov 2018, 05:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

View of a basketball

Ventspils held firm to claim a dramatic overtime victory against MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg, condemning last season's semi-finalists to a fifth successive loss in the 2018-19 Basketball Champions League.

Despite leading at the end of the third quarter, Ventspils were on the verge of defeat in the closing seconds, but Rihards Lomazs came to the fore to level with a three-pointer.

And Ventspils edged to victory in overtime, with Maris Gulbis contributing a crucial 19 points.

Elsewhere in Group A, leaders UCAM Murcia made it five wins from five games with a Charlon Kloof-inspired 87-68 victory over Anwil, while Nizhny Novgorod beat Le Mans 85-71.

Twenty-two points in the final quarter helped keep Iberostar Tenerife unbeaten at the top of Group B, the Spanish side easing to an 84-52 victory over UNET Holon.

Tenerife lead Umana Reyer Venezia by one point after the latter got back to winning ways with a 94-84 triumph over Telekom Baskets Bonn – who saw Josh Mayo score 26 points in defeat.

Ioannis Athinaiou scored 17 points off the bench as PAOK bounced back from a poor first quarter to thrash Opava 94-69, the Czech's having scored 31 points in the opening salvo.

Opava slipped to the bottom of the group table, level on points with Fribourg Olympic who lost 96-87 to Nanterre 92.

Brose Bamberg lead the way in Group C after a third win in five matches, the Germans edging past Telenet Giants Antwerp 85-76.

Dijon's losing streak continued against Lietkabelis as they were beaten 78-62, veteran Simas Jasaitis collecting 16 points to lead his side to their second win.

Here are results of Tuesday night of hoops! @UCAMMurcia & @CB1939Canarias are still unbeaten after Gameday 5! #BasketballCL pic.twitter.com/CgPdqDcqt0 — Basketball Champions League (@BasketballCL) November 6, 2018