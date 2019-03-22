×
Warriors locked in for playoffs – Thompson

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    22 Mar 2019, 14:58 IST
klaythompson - cropped
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson says the Golden State Warriors are "locked in" on the playoffs as they look to claim a third consecutive NBA title in 2019.

The Warriors brushed aside the Indiana Pacers 112-89 on Thursday, their star quintet all contributing at Oracle Center.

DeMarcus Cousins, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Thompson all reached double figures as the Warriors kicked off their three-game home run with a win.

Steve Kerr's side have already booked their place in the postseason, and Thompson says they are focused on going all the way again.

"We're just really locked in for these last regular season games because you don't want any slip-ups in the playoffs," he told reporters. "We want to feel good about ourselves.

"Our defence is great, when we're able to get on transition it's so much fun to be a part of. And DeMarcus was a monster, he made it look easy."

Coach Kerr was also impressed by the Warriors' defensive play, while singling out Cousins for another solid performance.

"Over the last six games we've been at our best defensively, it makes a huge difference," he said.

"DeMarcus was fantastic, he was physical, getting a lot of drives, drawing a lot of attention defensively, making great passes.

"We had 19 assists at half-time even though we weren't really clicking, but I thought some of that was just playing through and his aggressiveness."

Omnisport
NEWS
