Warriors' Thompson says he ended slump by jumping in ocean

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    22 Apr 2019, 05:44 IST
Thompson-Klay-USNews-042119-ftr-getty
Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson said he jumped into the ocean to help end his slump following the Golden State Warriors' win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Warriors star Thompson shot 44.4 per cent from the field, knocked down four three-pointers and averaged 13.7 points through the first three games of the Western Conference opening-round series.

So, Thompson decided to find a place to clear his head with team-mate Jonas Jerebko.

"I did a couple of things," Thompson told reporters. "I didn't think I had bad games, but I didn't have any big games. I told Jonas yesterday, we went to the beach, played some volleyball, I'm like, 'I'm just going to jump in the ocean. I know that will reset my mind'."

Thompson's method appears to have worked as he broke out in a big way in Game 4, tallying 32 points on 12-of-20 shooting and connecting on six of his nine three-point as Golden State beat Los Angeles 113-105 on Sunday.

Two-time reigning NBA champions the Warriors now hold a 3-1 lead in the series.

"The ball was just finding me," Thompson said. "I didn't do anything special. I was just getting open and knocking down shots. Playing in a good rhythm. See a few go in and then all you need is a little space.

"Give credit to my team-mates. I got a lot of good shots off of offensive rebounds and all shots within the offense. Just more volume but nothing I don't do usually. Just try to get open."

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised Thompson's performance after the victory.

"When Klay gets going like that, it fuels the whole bench," Kerr said. "You can see everybody jumping around. Everybody gets happy. We all love when Klay gets hot. It fuels our momentum. It didn't surprise me at all. He kind of had a quiet first few games of the series, so it was only a matter of time until he broke out."

The Warriors will have a chance to close out the series in Game 5 at Oracle Arena on Wednesday.

