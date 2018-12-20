WATCH: LeBron James gives son Bryce sound advice after tough game

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 18 // 20 Dec 2018, 02:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James

Despite being one of the biggest sports stars in the world, LeBron James still has time to be a supportive dad.

James took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a part of the conversation he had with his youngest son, Bryce, after a tough game.

In the video, he lauds his son for making three crucial plays in helping his team win, even though it wasn't his best performance.

James went on to list how Bryce helped his team get out of a jam, then told him not to sweat the small stuff and that he was proud of him.

You can see it for yourself below: