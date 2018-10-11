×
Australia complete great escape after Khawaja heroics

Omnisport
NEWS
News
210   //    11 Oct 2018, 19:25 IST
Khawajacropped
Usman Khawaja celebrates his heroic century

Usman Khawaja made a magnificent resilient hundred before Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon denied Pakistan as Australia produced a monumental rearguard action to draw the first Test in Dubai.

Pakistan needed seven wickets on the final day to go 1-0 up in the two-match series after Australia resumed on 136-3, needing a highly unlikely 462 to win, but Khawaja (141) and Travis Head (72) frustrated them with a fourth-wicket stand of 132.

Khawaja made the highest scoring in the fourth innings of a Test in the United Arab Emirates, spending 524 minutes at the crease  - taking him to 767 in total -  in a heroic 302-ball knock, but the tourists looked to be heading for defeat when Yasir Shah took three late wickets.

Pakistan had 12.2 overs to claim the two wickets they needed for victory after Yasir (4-114) removed Khawaja, Mitchell Starc and Peter Siddle in quick succession, but Paine (61 not out) and Lyon (5no) dug in under pressure to complete a great escape.

Australia collapsed with a whimper in the first innings, but Islamabad-born opener Khawaja - who top scored with 85 in the first innings - batted with remarkable application and skill as he and Head ensured no wickets fell in the morning session.

Pakistan struck twice before tea and although Yasir produced a huge twist late in the day, Paine faced 194 balls in a brilliant captain's knock and Lyon also showed great character to rescue Australia.

