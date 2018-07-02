Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Australia crushes Pakistan by 9 wickets in T20 tri-series

Associated Press
NEWS
News
64   //    02 Jul 2018, 17:31 IST
AP Image

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Fast bowler Billy Stanlake claimed four wickets and captain Aaron Finch blazed his way to an unbeaten half-century as Australia crushed Pakistan by nine wickets in a Twenty20 tri-series match on Monday.

Pakistan, which thumped Zimbabwe by 74 runs in the opening game on Sunday, was stunned by Stanlake's early burst of 4-8 and was dismissed for 116.

Earlier, Finch opted to field after winning the toss and Stanlake blew away the top order before Andrew Tye finished off the tail with 3-38. Shadab Khan top-scored with 29 as Pakistan top order batsmen crumbled against Stanlake's pace and bounce.

Finch then led Australia to 117-1 in 10.5 overs by smashing six 6s and four 4s in an unbeaten 68 off 33 balls.

"We had a disappointing tour of the UK. It's great for us to get a nice start in the series," Stanlake said, referring to Australia's six defeats against England in last month's five one-day internationals and one-off T20.

"My role is to be aggressive up front and take wickets in the powerplay."

Finch picked up three slip catches as Pakistan was reduced to 24-4.

"The tone the bowlers set with the ball on a pretty good wicket was fantastic," Finch said. "We've been putting in plans, it did not come off in England, (but) it was a pretty polished performance here."

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said his team's torrid start was tough to overcome.

"The toss is very important, if you lose too many wickets in the first six overs, you can't survive in the match," he said. "Credit to Stanlake, he bowled with pace and bounce."

Australia takes on Zimbabwe in the next match on Tuesday.

Pakistan ease past depleted Zimbabwe in T20 opener
RELATED STORY
Australia vs Pakistan second T20I Preview: Pakistan look...
RELATED STORY
How the teams fared in their maiden T20 international
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Pakistan are the favorites to win the T20...
RELATED STORY
Highest Test partnerships by Indians in Australia
RELATED STORY
The Ultimate T20 All-rounders XI
RELATED STORY
6 times a bowling pair took all 20 wickets in a Test
RELATED STORY
Cricket at Old Blighty: Top five bowling spells witnessed...
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe quartet to miss tri-series amid pay dispute
RELATED STORY
5 Most Embarrassing Defeats for India in T20Is
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us