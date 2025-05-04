How to use Duck Bucket in REPO

With the release of the game's open beta update on May 2, 2025, players are looking for ways to use the Duck Bucket in REPO. This is a secret shop item located above the Service Station. Like most upgrades in the game, it is priced at $6,000- $7,000 and can be used repeatedly, unlike items like the Zero Gravity Orb or Shockwave Grenades, which are meant for single use.

This article explains how to use the Duck Bucket in REPO.

How should you use Duck Bucket in REPO?

Using the Duck Bucket in Repo is pretty straightforward, as the sole function of this item is to cover the Apex Predator (a small, yellow duck). First, trick the duck into chasing you, and then stand in front of it. Now, quickly equip the Duck Bucket, hold it over the duck's head, and position it so that it covers its head. The item won't damage the creature, but you have to be careful while doing this, as there is a chance that it could fall on the side.

The Duck Bucket's location in REPO (Image via Semiwork)

The duck will get trapped when the bucket is dropped onto it. With the bucket on, the creature will start moving around aimlessly with a significantly slower speed. It can't remove the bucket and will not attack you during this state. This will render you invisible to it, saving the need to use weapons. You can remove the Duck Bucket from its head at the end of the round, when you want to get back on the truck.

The Duck Bucket in Repo is not a lethal weapon, but it will protect you and your squad from the Apex Predator. It is also important to note that once the duck is trapped, you can't use ammunition or explosives to kill the creature. Doing this will knock the bucket off the duck's head, freeing it. However, if this happens, the creature won't be angry or start to attack you, and you can easily place the Duck Bucket onto it again. Interestingly, you can, however, eliminate the Apex Predator by sliding a grenade in while your teammate places the bucket on it.

That covers everything there is to know about using the Duck Bucket in REPO.

