2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for New York Giants

The 2023 NFL Draft happens this week, and teams, including the New York Giants, are already strategizing on what they must improve on.

The Giants are one of seven NFC teams that made the playoffs last year, but they're aiming to go further than that this time. They have picked up a few key pieces via trade and free agency; most notably tight end Darren Waller. However, there are still holes the roster needs to patch.

Before looking at the Giants' needs, here are their draft picks:

Looking at the roster, there are three positions the Giants can improve on. Here are their top three needs heading into the 2023 Draft.

#3 Wide receiver

Jalin Hyatt is coming off a breakout season at Tennessee.

It's unusual for wide receiver to be placed here, given the Giants' large number of players there. However, the thing is, none of them have had a huge impact, and this is where those draft picks come into play.

One prospect the Giants may acquire is Jalin Hyatt. The Tennessee Volunteer is coming off a big junior season, catching for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns, most in the SEC. Pairing him with Daniel Jones would make for an exciting high scoring combination, especially if the front office persuades running back Saquon Barkley to stay.

#2 Running back

Speaking of Saquon Barkley, his holdout has been the biggest storyline in the Giants' camp so far. It's imperative that the team addresses his situation, whether through a new contract or a trade-up.

If it's the latter, New York is in a prime position to choose some of the top running back prospects from the class, like Bijan Robinson and Zach Charbonnet. Either of them would give the Giants another ground option, especially when coupled with the scrambling abilities of quarterback Daniel Jones.

#1 Defensive end

The Giants have only one defensive end under contract: Ryder Anderson, but ave an abundance of defensive tackles, including Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence II.

Adding a defensive end or two would greatly improve the Giants' defensive schemes, as the position will give them more pass-rushing options besides their linebackers. The likes of Myles Murphy, who had an outstanding two seasons at Clemson, should be able to fill the gap.

What picks do the New York Giants have in 2023?

The New York Giants have the following picks in this year's Draft:

1st round, 25th overall

2nd round, 57th overall

3rd round, 89th overall

4th round, 128

5th round, 160 th and 172nd overall

6th round, 209th overall

7th round, 240th, 243rd, and 254th overall

With the right choices and coaching, whomever the New York Giants choose will play a crucial role in a deep playoff run, so expect Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen to be careful during the Draft.

