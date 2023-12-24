Cardinals vs Bears weather report: What's in store for Week 16 in Chicago?

Neither the Chicago Bears nor the Arizona Cardinals are fighting for playoff spots now. They're both pretty much out of the race in their respective divisions. This game, for all intents and purposes, is one for draft positioning. The Cardinals are within shouting distance of the first overall pick, and the Bears are in line for a top 10 (maybe top five) pick once again.

Nevertheless, these two teams and their quarterbacks face questions. Should either of them remain committed to their current starters or use their top pick in a loaded quarterback class? Today's game can go a long way towards answering the questions.

The weather will have an impact on the game, though. Conditions can make for an interesting game and can make certain players' jobs harder, so here's what is in store for the game today.

What's the weather for Bears-Cardinals today?

The weather today in Chicago will not be great. It's supposed to be rather chilly at kickoff, with temperatures expected to drop into the 40s by the time the game is underway. Cold weather isn't anything new to Chicago football, but rain is also in the mix.

Right now, it's not raining, but it will be. There is 85% humidity and that's expected to turn into actual rain by the time the game kicks off at 4:25 pm EST. It may clear out by the time the game ends, but there's going to be plenty of water in the air while Kyler Murray and Justin Fields are trying to take the field.

How to watch Bears-Cardinals

These two teams will play an important game for draft order. The Cardinals are fending off the Carolina Panthers, who currently hold the top pick that will be sent to Chicago. If Arizona keeps losing and the Panthers get a few wins, things can change.

Chicago would like to win to see if Fields is their future, so it's good to have eyes on the game. The game will be broadcast locally on FOX in those markets. Other markets will likely get the game of the week, however.