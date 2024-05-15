How much will it cost fans to watch NFL games in 2024? Why Netflix’s deal could be pricey for fans

Watching your favorite sports games gets more and more costly every year. The NFL is currently at the top of the list of leagues where fans are asked to pay high sums to watch games.

As per NBC News, the NFL is almost done finalizing a streaming rights deal with Netflix, allowing the streaming service to air Christmas games in 2024. If this occurs, tickets for all NFL games will cost more.

Football fans may have to pay more than $850 to watch every NFL regular season game in 2024 if Netflix is added to the already noteworthy lineup of networks that includes CBS, ABC, ESPN, NBC, Peacock, Fox, NFL Network, Prime Video and YouTube TV. This estimate was provided by Ben Axelrod of Awful Announcing.

Breaking down the cost of watching NFL games in 2024

Football fans may have to pay close to $1,000 to watch NFL games on TV due to the absurdly high monthly membership fees for cable and streaming services, as well as the NFL's plans to auction off a few games to Netflix each season.

On Wednesday, Netflix obtained the exclusive right to air its first NFL games on Christmas Day in 2024. The streaming service has announced that it will air both of this year's Christmas Day games, as well as at least one more Christmas game in 2026 and next year. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed fully.

The full 2024 schedule will be unveiled throughout the day, but as of right now, the league has not disclosed who will be playing on Christmas.

The Christmas schedule will undoubtedly grab fans' interest. The NFL originally said it would not schedule any games on Christmas Day because it falls on a Wednesday. However, a few weeks ago, the league changed its viewpoint and stated there would be two games on Christmas Day.

The NFL's partnership with Netflix also heralds a growth in the number of channels that now air American football in the country. These platforms include Amazon, Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service, and Fox, CBS, and NBC, among others.

Fans are charged up to $5.99 a month to watch Peacock, which will broadcast the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers' first international game of the season in Brazil.

This year, international games will also be streamed on ESPN+. A monthly subscription to the platform costs $10.99. Fans can also watch regular-season games on several basic cable alternatives. YouTube TV is one of the most popular options; a monthly subscription costs $72.99.

To watch every NFL game in 2024, the extra expenses of all these services, including NFL Sunday Ticket ($349), Prime Video ($8.99), and Netflix, come to a minimum of $855 per season.