ManningCast schedule Week 7: When and where to catch Eli and Peyton Manning for 49ers vs. Vikings

The ManningCast will be making a triumphant return to TV screens in Week 7 after a well-deserved Week 6 break. The Week 7 episode of the show will air on ESPN2, while the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers battle on ESPN and ABC at 8:15 p.m. ET.

This game will see two playoff hopefuls face off, and the Manning brothers will be on hand to give their in-depth analysis. Furthermore, they will be joined by a special guest. Keep reading to find out more!

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

How to watch ManningCast for Week 7 49ers vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football

The show will be broadcast on ESPN2 for Week 7's iteration of Monday Night Football. As always, you can catch Eli and Peyton Manning showcasing their in-depth football knowledge on ESPN2, the exclusive home of the show through the 2023 season.

While the Manning brothers take over ESPN2, the typical Monday Night Football broadcast of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters can be found on ESPN.

Furthermore, it's possible to livestream the show if you need more than cable TV. There are a few options, such as ESPN+, FuboTV and DAZN.

ESPN+, the network's resident streaming platform, will air the show. Also, FuboTV, a favorite for NFL enthusiasts, will broadcast ManningCast during Week 7. Last but not least, DAZN streaming will showcase the brothers doing their thing, and it is available for Canadian subscribers.

Here's what you need to know about the show:

Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC

Live stream options: ESPN+, FuboTV, and DAZN

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Expand Tweet

Who is the ManningCast guest for Week 7 Monday Night Football?

The ManningCast has had a host of A-list guests in 2023, and their hot streak is bound to continue in Week 7.

According to reports, New York Jets franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be the ManningCast guest for Week 7 Monday Night Football.

Rodgers is the first active NFL player to appear on the show this year, and he is arguably the biggest name so far. The four-time league MVP is recovering from an Achilles injury, but that won't stop him from covering MNF with the Manning Brothers.

Aaron Rodgers has all the makings of a solid guest for tonight's episode, thanks to his dry humor and penchant for witty one-liners. It is bound to be an interesting dynamic between three Super Bowl-winning QBs.

Rodgers joins the likes of John McEnroe and Ryan Fitzpatrick (Week 1), Will Ferrell and Shaun O'Hara (Week 4), and Jimmy Kimmel and Desmond Howard (Week 5) on the 2023 guest list.