Aaron Rodgers' former teammate believes Packers QB still has more to give in 2023 - "Don't think he retires"

Uncertainty about Aaron Rodgers' future has begun to resurface as the Green Bay Packers prepare for a pivotal offseason. The Packers quarterback has not made up his mind yet but stated that he would not keep the franchise hostage.

While some think Rodgers might retire from the NFL, his former teammate Greg Jennings has a different view. He has ruled out a retirement for his former quarterback.

Pardon My Take @PardonMyTake Since 2017 Blake Bortles has the same amount of playoff wins as Aaron Rodgers Since 2017 Blake Bortles has the same amount of playoff wins as Aaron Rodgers https://t.co/ge5XcSqnEX

Jennings spoke about Rodgers on The Herd with Colin Cowherd:

"The Packers are in the situation where they're going to have another offseason where they're waiting on the head nod from Aaron Rodgers, whether it be yay or nay. I'm coming back to see what their future is going to be moving forward."

He added:

"Look, this is something that they know that they're going to be up against each and every year. If he does decide to come back because of where he is in his career. I don't know if we do see Aaron Rodgers back. But if there are any takers for trade, I don't think he retires."

Jennings continued and stated his feeling that AR12 isn't going to walk away:

"I don't think he retires. I just, I don't think he's going to just walk away from the game and we'll see if there's some takers on the trade to see if Aaron Rodgers goes elsewhere. But I think he ends up back in Green Bay. If not, Oakland is a place that I've mentioned that I think that he would entertain."

The Green Bay Packers could opt to move forward with Jordan Love next season. The backup quarterback showed signs of promise during his cameo against the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, if the Packers do decide to continue with Rodgers, they will absolutely have to go all-in next season. The reason for this is that their window to win a Super Bowl with the four-time NFL MVP might be over soon.

Aaron Rodgers could be on the move next season

Rodgers' future is uncertain

Aaron Rodgers might not retire after this season, but he might get traded by the Packers. He is already linked to the Las Vegas Raiders and with Derek Carr leaving, that move could work well for the Packers QB.

He will get the opportunity to play in a stacked offense, alongside Davante Adams. Although the AFC is much tougher than the NFC, Rodgers will certainly have more fun in Las Vegas.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Herd with Colin Cowherd and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes