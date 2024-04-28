Eagles fans are excited about the recent announcement following the 2024 NFL Draft that saw Howie Roseman bring Mekhi Becton to the Eagles from the Jets. It strengthens Philadelphia's offensive line with a former first-round pick, who can be valuable in bringing heft to a new-look offensive line. He is expected to be the swing tackle with the Eagles.

Howie Roseman earned a lot of praise from the fans for pulling this off and praised Mekhi Becton as a fine player who could add a lot to the team, if he remained healthy, which was a problem during his time with the Jets. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to suggest that the new Eagles recruit would also benefit from the tutelage of Jeff Stoutland, widely considered one of the best offensive line coaches in the league. Here are some of the reactions.

Fans continued to think this was a great deal for the Eagles by Howie Roseman and that Mekhi Becton would thrive due to the offensive line coaching there. Jeff Stoutland's influence and existing players like Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata were often mentioned by fans for why they though this was the ideal situation for the former Jets player. Here are some other responses.

"The Eagles signed Mekhi Becton to a one-year deal. Go Birds! Get this man some one-on-one time with Jeff Stoutland and a clean/healthy slate! Much needed offensive tackle help!"

"Mekhi Becton needed a fresh start after a rough tenure with the Jets. I’m not sure there is a better situation for any offense lineman to step into and learn than in Philadelphia. Becton is going to sit behind Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, while learning from Jeff Stoutland."

"If I’m an offensive lineman struggling to find my way I’m definitely trying to go to Philly even if it’s on the practice squad. Mekhi Becton should be paying the Eagles to attend Stoutland U!"

While Howie Roseman backs Mekhi Becton to fly with the Eagles, the Jets hope their 2024 NFL Draft pick does not go the same way

As much sense as it made for Howie Roseman to get the offensive tackle from the Jets, one could argue that he is not a bad deal from New York's perspective. He has undoubted talent but has never been able to remain healthy or consistent enough to show it for them.

With the Jets drafting Olu Fashanu in the first round, they will be hoping he can do what the now-departed former first-rounder could never do. The franchise saw Aaron Rodgers injured in his first game due to poor protection from his offensive line and with that, their Super Bowl hopes went out of the window last year. They desperately need this season to be different.

This looks like one of those trades where everyone won, including both general managers, teams, and the player as well. Now, it is time for a new chapter and if everything goes to plan for both teams, they will hope to face each other next February in the Super Bowl as their respective conference's representatives.