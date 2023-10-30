It would take a lot to hinder Patrick Mahomes from playing an NFL game. Last season, he willed the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LVII despite injuring his ankle in the first half. This time, dealing with flu would not stop him from going to Empower Field at Mile High to face the Denver Broncos.

But what was primed as another heroic performance for the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player turned into a disaster. The Chiefs didn’t score a touchdown, while Russell Wilson had three touchdown throws. Worst yet, Kansas City ended their six-game winning streak against a team below .500.

Patrick Mahomes gets roasted by football fans after disappointing Week 8 performance

The two-time Super Bowl champion had 24 completions for 241 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions against the Denver Broncos. His first pick came in the second quarter when Ja’Quan McMillan telegraphed the pass intended for Travis Kelce.

Patrick Mahomes’ second interception came to Justin Simmons late in the fourth quarter on a pass intended for Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The two-time Super Bowl MVP failed to lead the Chiefs to a touchdown drive despite completing a pass with positive yardage to 10 different receivers.

This output from Mahomes had one football fan commenting:

“Mahomes is officially on fraud alert”

Another Twitter user said:

“Never compare Michael Jordan’s flu game to that embarrassing sh*t storm Mahomes dropped”

For reference, Michael Jordan played Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals with “flu-like symptoms.” Despite not being in peak form, he still led the Chicago Bulls to a 90-88 victory while scoring 38 points. The Bulls earned their fourth title in the 90s in the following game.

Here are other reactions to what’s regarded as the “Patrick Mahomes flu game.”

This disastrous performance from Mahomes helped the Broncos snap their 16-game losing streak against the Chiefs. Denver last won against Kansas City in September 2015 at Arrowhead Stadium when Peyton Manning was still their quarterback.

A tough two-game stretch for Patrick Mahomes after Broncos loss

While Mahomes had more completions and passing yards, Wilson threw three touchdown passes and zero picks. Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Javonte Williams had a touchdown catch to help the Broncos taste their first winning streak this season.

The Broncos also dominated in the run game, 153-62. Denver’s defense also limited All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce to six catches for 58 yards. After that defeat, Mahomes has 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the season. It’s also his second multi-interception game through Week 8.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will host the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 before going on their bye. After that, they will have a Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.